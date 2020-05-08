Eugenio Rodriguez



Wilmington - Eugenio Rodríguez (Geño) age 81 of Wilmington, DE left this earth to be with his Savior on May 6, 2020. Due to present circumstances funeral and graveside services will be private. Geño is survived by his wife, Esperanza; his children, Beverly, Betsy, Mary, Carmen, Carmelo; 23 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; and his brother, Benito. Geño was loved by his family, community, and the many friends he made over the years. He will be greatly missed.



302-994-9614













