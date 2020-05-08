Eugenio Rodriguez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugenio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugenio Rodriguez

Wilmington - Eugenio Rodríguez (Geño) age 81 of Wilmington, DE left this earth to be with his Savior on May 6, 2020. Due to present circumstances funeral and graveside services will be private. Geño is survived by his wife, Esperanza; his children, Beverly, Betsy, Mary, Carmen, Carmelo; 23 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; and his brother, Benito. Geño was loved by his family, community, and the many friends he made over the years. He will be greatly missed.

302-994-9614






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved