Eunice Glock Safford
Bear - Eunice Glock Safford, age 74, of Bear, DE, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Born in Tanzania, Africa on April 2, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Lillian (Klug) Glock. Eunice worked as a nurse's aide, retiring after 30 years of service. She was an active member of Christ Point Apostolic Church for many years and was also an avid seamstress. Eunice was very caring and loved by everyone who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald L. Safford; brother, Paul Glock; and sisters, Ruth Jackson and Miriam Witter. She is survived by her children, Beth Muspratt of Bear and Jonathan Luster (Rebecca) of Belleville, IL; stepchildren, Kim Safford Micklus (Tony) of Milton, VT and Lisa Raymond of Highgate, VT; sisters, Naomi Glock and Beth Seng (Bob), both of Tucson, AZ, and Esther O'Hara (Joe) of Akron, PA; grandchildren, Alex Muspratt, Alexis Muspratt, Charlie Muspratt, Amanda Jones and Savannah Johnson; and 2 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff of Seasons Hospice for their loving care and support.
All services will be held privately.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.