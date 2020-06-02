Eunice Glock Safford
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eunice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eunice Glock Safford

Bear - Eunice Glock Safford, age 74, of Bear, DE, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Born in Tanzania, Africa on April 2, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Lillian (Klug) Glock. Eunice worked as a nurse's aide, retiring after 30 years of service. She was an active member of Christ Point Apostolic Church for many years and was also an avid seamstress. Eunice was very caring and loved by everyone who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald L. Safford; brother, Paul Glock; and sisters, Ruth Jackson and Miriam Witter. She is survived by her children, Beth Muspratt of Bear and Jonathan Luster (Rebecca) of Belleville, IL; stepchildren, Kim Safford Micklus (Tony) of Milton, VT and Lisa Raymond of Highgate, VT; sisters, Naomi Glock and Beth Seng (Bob), both of Tucson, AZ, and Esther O'Hara (Joe) of Akron, PA; grandchildren, Alex Muspratt, Alexis Muspratt, Charlie Muspratt, Amanda Jones and Savannah Johnson; and 2 great grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff of Seasons Hospice for their loving care and support.

All services will be held privately.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved