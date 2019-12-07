|
Eva M. Nardo
Hockessin - Eva M. Nardo peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on December 5th 2019.
Eva is survived by her children Dominick Nardo, Jr. (Nancy), Theresa Chambers (Mahlon), and Anna Vaughn (Kelly); grandchildren Joseph, Anthony, and Graciela; great grandchildren Adeline and Colton; and siblings William Girouard, Jr. and Mary McCarter.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Dominick Nardo, Sr.; and her parents William Girouard, Sr. and Anna Phasoulas Girouard.
Funeral Services and Burial will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019