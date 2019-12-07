Services
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Eva M. Nardo

Eva M. Nardo Obituary
Eva M. Nardo

Hockessin - Eva M. Nardo peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on December 5th 2019.

Eva is survived by her children Dominick Nardo, Jr. (Nancy), Theresa Chambers (Mahlon), and Anna Vaughn (Kelly); grandchildren Joseph, Anthony, and Graciela; great grandchildren Adeline and Colton; and siblings William Girouard, Jr. and Mary McCarter.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Dominick Nardo, Sr.; and her parents William Girouard, Sr. and Anna Phasoulas Girouard.

Funeral Services and Burial will be private.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

(302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
