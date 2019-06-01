Services
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1325 Barksdale Rd.
Newark, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1325 Barksdale Rd.
Newark, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Prioleau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva M. Prioleau


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eva M. Prioleau Obituary
Eva M. Prioleau

Newark - Eva M. Prioleau, age 80, went home to be with the Lord, May 26, 2019. Wife of the late Ervin A. Prioleau, Sr., mother of Richard W. Sr (Janice), Ervin A. Prioleau Jr, Wanda Harris (Clinton) and the late Gwendolyn Prioleau, she's also survived by 7 brothers, 2 sisters, 8 grandchildren including 2 whom she raised, 2 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother and 1 sister. Funeral will be 11AM, Monday, June 3, 2018 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1325 Barksdale Rd. Newark, DE 19711; viewing 9-10:45 only. Burial at Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from June 1 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.