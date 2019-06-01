|
|
Eva M. Prioleau
Newark - Eva M. Prioleau, age 80, went home to be with the Lord, May 26, 2019. Wife of the late Ervin A. Prioleau, Sr., mother of Richard W. Sr (Janice), Ervin A. Prioleau Jr, Wanda Harris (Clinton) and the late Gwendolyn Prioleau, she's also survived by 7 brothers, 2 sisters, 8 grandchildren including 2 whom she raised, 2 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother and 1 sister. Funeral will be 11AM, Monday, June 3, 2018 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1325 Barksdale Rd. Newark, DE 19711; viewing 9-10:45 only. Burial at Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from June 1 to June 2, 2019