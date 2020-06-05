Carolyn and Lorraine,
So sorry to here that Aunt Eva has passed. She was an amazing woman. I will miss seeing her. She lived a long and wonderful life.
Love,
Peggy (Linda's friend)
Eva M. Vignola
Wilmington - Eva M. Vignola, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, at her home, Harbor Chase of Wilmington. She was 102 years old. Eva was born on May 18, 1918, in Wilmington, Delaware. She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 34 years, Anthony J. Vignola, her son-in-law, Robert Zogby, her mother and father, Angeline and George Marusco, as well as her two brothers, Francis Marusco and Rudolph Marusco. She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Zogby and her daughter and son-in-law Lorraine and Mahmood Samii, and four grandchildren, Robert Zogby (Jill), Joseph Zogby (Bonnie), Darius Samii (Amanda), and Rossine Samii (Laura). Eva has six great-grandchildren, Sadie, Emily, Gwen, Kian, Logan and Lucas. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law and brother-in law, Rose Marie Turcol and Nicholas and Kathleen Cekine and several nieces and nephews.
Eva was a member of the inaugural class of P. S. duPont High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society and then went on to graduate from Goldey Beacom College. Eva was then employed by Security Trust Company for several years as an executive secretary to the President of the bank.
Eva met Anthony Vignola, the love of her life, and married him on June 24, 1946. They had two daughters and built a wonderful home together. Eva was a devoted member of Christ Our King Church and belonged to the founding charter of the Christ Our King School and Library. She was also a president of the Ladies BVM Sodality where she chaired numerous fund raising activities. Eva vigorously volunteered throughout her life at St. Francis Hospital, Girl Scouts of America where she was a troop leader, the Ladies Elks Club, cultural exhibitions at the Wilmington Chase Center, and designed handmade dolls for children.
Eva enjoyed traveling and toured most of the United States including Hawaii and visited numerous areas throughout the world including Europe, China, and Russia.
Eva later worked at the YWCA of Wilmington as an executive assistant and at John Wanamaker's as a sales associate. She retired when she was 78 years old.
Eva loved her family most of all, always putting them first, especially her daughters and her husband. Her extended family was extremely important to her, and she looked forward to family gatherings. She had a happy and caring personality and was always eager to help others. Eva will be missed immensely by all those whose lives she touched, but especially by her loving family.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Eva's name to YWCA Delaware, 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 515, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.