Evan Lewandowski
Newport - Evan Miller Lewandowski, 24, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
In accordance with COVID-19 healthcare directives, funeral services at St. Philip's Lutheran Church will be held privately. The service will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of St. Philip's Lutheran Church on Thursday, June 11 at 11:00AM.
Family and friends are invited to an interment service at Jacobs Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, 316 Suedberg Rd., Pine Grove, PA on Friday, June 12 at 12:00PM.
To view a complete obituary for Evan, visit www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.