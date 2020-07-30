Evan R. Steinberger
Newark - Evan R. Steinberger, of Newark, DE, passed away suddenly on July 25. Beloved son of Suzanne Casarino and Richard Steinberger, and brother of Leah Steinberger, Evan was born in February 1981.
Evan graduated from C. Milton Wright High School in Bel Air, MD, and completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Delaware. He obtained a Master of Computer Science from Colorado State University in 2014 and was most recently employed as Chief Technology Officer at AWE Learning. Evan was a skilled and talented musician and electronic music composer, and a loving father to his pet cats. His unique sense of humor, often revealed by his vast collection of t-shirts, always brought a smile to faces. His compassion and desire to help others will always be remembered.
Evan was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Nancy and Peter Casarino; his paternal grandparents, Ann and Marvin Steinberger; and his godmother, Marie Bertomeu. He is survived by his mother, Suzanne Casarino; his father, Richard Steinberger (Adma); his sister, Leah Steinberger; his godfather, Stephen Casarino; his former spouse, Rahel Leary; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be sadly missed by all.
Visitation will be held at Mealey Funeral Home (2509 Limestone Road) on Sunday August 2 from 4 pm to 6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Beloved (907 Milltown Road) on Monday August 3 at 12:30 pm. Interment services will be private. Donations may be made in Evan's name to The Emmanuel Dining Hall, located at 121 N. Jackson Street, Wilmington, DE, or at https://www.signup82north.com/beventLive.aspx
.