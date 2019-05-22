|
|
Evangeline LaPenta
Greenville - Evangeline LaPenta, age 87, of Greenville, passed away on May 19, 2019 at Stonegates. Evangeline moved from the Westminster area to Stonegates after living forty-three years in Wilmington.
She was born in Dover and moved to Wilmington when she was nine years of age. After several moves back and forth to Dover, she graduated from Conrad High School in 1950. Her first employment was at the DuPont Company with the Engineering Department in the Personnel Division. Shortly thereafter, she married James J. LaPenta, Jr. and after taking a short leave of absence for the birth of her first child, a son, she returned to work when her son was five months old. Her employment was part-time in four different departments.
In 1962, when her husband was appointed Deputy Assistant Postmaster General by President John F. Kennedy, her family moved to Washington, D.C. She continued her education in Washington, taking several classes in various subjects before graduating from the Temple Business School. After a nine-month employment within The Department of Interior, she returned to Wilmington in 1967 with her three children: a son and two daughters. For twenty years, they lived in the Highland West area before moving to Westminster. Her husband died in June 2007.
Evangeline had been a fervent volunteer and political supporter. Over the years, she had volunteered at the Republican Headquarters, volunteered time for Elise duPont's bid for the House of Representatives, and for Pete duPont's Presidential Campaign, she was a paid worker responsible for managing accounts payable, financial statements, and the FEC Report. She contributed ten years volunteer services at the A.I. duPont Children's Hospital and was President of the their Women's Auxiliary from 1999 to 2000. For many years, Evangeline had decorated trees for auction at the annual Festival of Trees.
Evangeline enjoyed sewing, bridge and golf in her earlier years, as well as skiing and bowling. She also had been an avid traveler. During her husband's active speaking career at many conferences, they traveled throughout the United States, Hawaii, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and during her daughter's college semester abroad, she visited England and Spain.
In addition to her three children, she is survived by three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; the families live in the Wilmington area.
Friends and family may visit from 10:00 to 10:30 am on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike. Words of remembrance will begin at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to A.I. duPont Children's Hospital, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803 or to the Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal on May 22, 2019