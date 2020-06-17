Eve R. Kempski
Eve R. Kempski

Newark - Eve R. Kempski, age 78, of Newark, DE passed away at her residence on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Eve will be dearly missed by her son Daniel Kempski (Wendy Wolf) of Wilmington; her sister, Lee Murray (Bill) of Cocoa Beach, FL; her beloved grandchildren, Katelyn (Jake Schneider), Kelley Kempski, and Kendall Cairns; and her former spouse, Theodore Kempski.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road on Saturday June 20th after 4:30 PM where funeral services will begin at 5:30 PM. Burial will be held privately at All Saints Cemetery. Please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com for a full version of the obituary.




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
04:30 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
JUN
20
Funeral service
05:30 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
