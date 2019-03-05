|
Evelyn Armor (Haas) Thomson
West Grove, PA - Evelyn Armor (Haas) Thomson, age 95, of West Grove, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Born in Little Creek, DE near Pickering Beach on September 24, 1923, she was the last child of the late William and Anna (Ladtka) Haas. William immigrated from Germany with his parents in 1886. Evelyn attended Caesar Rodney High School. A keen eye for design, Evelyn worked for Ethan Allen Town and Country in Wilmington and co-owned Armor's Hearth and Home with her husband, Merritt K. Armor before retiring. She also enjoyed creating flower arrangements and water color painting.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husbands, William H. Kelley, Merritt K. Armor and Fred L. Thomson; her 9 siblings; great grandson, Matthew Kelley; and great granddaughter, Christina Terranova. She is survived by her sons, William T. Kelley (Marilynn) of PA, Ronald M. Kelley (Patricia) of DE and Wayne H. Kelley (Blanca) of FL; six grandchildren, Kristin Ditillo of PA, Ronald M. Kelley, Jr. of CO, Dawn Downes of DE, Colleen Woodin of DE, Brian Kelley of PA and Brandon Kelley of MD; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Evelyn Thomson will be held at 11 am on Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Philips Lutheran Church, 5320 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE. Interment will be held following the luncheon in the Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 500 McKennan's Church Road, Wilmington, DE.
The family encourages people to honor Evelyn and her life through gifts made to Ruston Assisted Living Staff Appreciation Fund at Jenners Pond, 100 Sycamore Drive, West Grove, PA 19390 or Willow Tree Hospice, 616 Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 5, 2019