|
|
Evelyn C. Dellose
Hockessin - Evelyn C. Barry Dellose (Delloso), age 98, passed away on March 3, 2019 at Brackenville Center, Hockessin DE where she resided for the past two and a half years. Prior to that, she had lived with her daughter, Judith Ludwig, for the previous twenty years in Wilmington DE. They had a special bond and were wonderful companions for each other.
Evelyn was born April 18, 1920 in Wilmington DE, the daughter of Roy and Anna Barry. Evelyn was a graduate of Wilmington High School. She worked at the Wilmington Hospital (formally the Delaware Hospital) for thirty years where she was a supervisor in the X-ray department. Evelyn was a member of The Girls Club, and she enjoyed traveling, gardening and reading. She was a good neighbor and loyal friend to many. She loved her family.
Evelyn was married to the late Joseph A. Delloso, retired Wilmington Police Department Captain. In addition to her parents, husband and daughter, she was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Sharon L. Dellose, her son-in-law, John Ludwig, her sisters, Irene McGuire and Eleanor Boyle and her brother Roy Barry Jr.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Michael J. Dellose (Ginny), her grandsons, Dr. Mark C. Dellose of Wilmington DE, Dr. Steven M. Dellose (Jayne) of Greenville DE, Sgt. Jeffery J. Dellose of Dover DE and Joseph Ludwig (Melissa) of Wilmington DE and Sharon M. Dellose of Hockessin DE and Jaime Dellose of Townsend DE.
She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Michael Dellose, Matthew Dellose, Meghan Dellose, Jack Dellose, Kylee Dellose, Bowden Dellose, Madison Ludwig and Morgan Ludwig. Evelyn is also survived by many nieces and a nephew.
A visitation will be held at the Chandler Funeral Home located at 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin DE on Thursday March 14, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am. A service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.
Evelyn's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Brackenville Center and to Eileen Gabrielli, United Healthcare for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank Patti Boyle Dewasthali, Evelyn's niece for her love and support over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Ronald McDonald House of Delaware, Inc., 1901 Rockland Road, Wilmington DE 19803.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019