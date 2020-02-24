|
|
Evelyn Dianne Mose
Newark - Evelyn Dianne Mose (nee Brown), age 78, passed away on February 22, 2020 at her home in Newark, DE. She was born in Baltimore, MD, to the late Mary Agnes Graff and Herbert August Brown on October 4, 1941. Evelyn graduated from Dundalk High School in 1959. She moved to Delaware in 1966 and worked at the Colonial School District for 30 years before her retirement in 2002.
Evelyn is predeceased by her parents; brother, LeRoy H. Brown; and a grandson, Dalton A. Ford. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Bernard W. Mose; her sons: Earle Scott Ford and his wife Suzanne Rouleau of Newark, DE; David Alan Ford of Solomons, MD; Steven John DeMoss and his wife Stacey DeMoss of Mims, FL; and Bernard Walter DeMoss and his wife Jessica DeMoss of Kissimmee, Fl; and numerous grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Evelyn's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020