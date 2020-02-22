|
|
Evelyn Elaine Frank
Wilmington - Evelyn Elaine (Thornton) Frank, 89, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family and dear friend Kathleen on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Evelyn was a strong and courageous woman who battled multiple cancers, emphysema, and COPD. Evelyn was born and raised in Wilmington. She was a graduate of P.S. duPont High School. Evelyn worked at WILM radio station for many years. She wrote copy and advertisements for the station. Evelyn worked as an administrative assistant for many years at ICI and later at Astra Zeneca.
Evelyn's parents, Janet and Arthur Thornton were born in England and Evelyn always loved and was proud of her British heritage. Evelyn was fortunate and thrilled to visit England three times, the home of her parents and ancestors.
Evelyn loved her family and friends dearly. She loved traveling with her late husband of 62 years, Clair. Together they took many happy trips to beautiful islands. Evelyn loved reading and writing in her journals. She loved art and she painted many lovely oil paintings.
Evelyn is predeceased by her beloved husband, Clair, her son-in-law Chuck, her parents, three sisters, and a brother. She is survived and missed dearly by her children; Leslie (Bud) of Newark, DE, Lorraine (Chuck) of North Brunswick, NJ, John (Carolyn), of Wilmington, DE, and Lisa (Glenn) of WVA, her 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her extended family of Elsie Thornton (sister in law), many nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
The family would like to thank Season's Hospice, Home Instead, and Cadia for their kindness and strong support.
A Memorial Service will be held at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM. A Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2:00 to 3:00 PM. Interment will be private.
The family asks that any donations in her name be made to Aldersgate Methodist Church or favorite charity.
For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020