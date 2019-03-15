Services
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New Mt. Bethel Baptist Church
504 W. 5th St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:15 AM
New Mt. Bethel Baptist Church
504 W. 5th St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
New Mt. Bethel Baptist Church
504 W. 5th St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Resources
Bear - Mother Blount passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Kentmere Nursing Home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Viewing will be held at New Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 504 W. 5th St., Wilmington, DE on Saturday, March 16 from 9am to 10 am. Eastern Star Ritual will be held at 10:15 am. Celebration of Life will follow the Ritual. Interment will be at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
