Evelyn Elizabeth Blount
Bear - Mother Blount passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Kentmere Nursing Home in Wilmington, Delaware.
Viewing will be held at New Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 504 W. 5th St., Wilmington, DE on Saturday, March 16 from 9am to 10 am. Eastern Star Ritual will be held at 10:15 am. Celebration of Life will follow the Ritual. Interment will be at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 15, 2019