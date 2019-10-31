Services
Evelyn F. Ward

Evelyn F. Ward Obituary
Evelyn F. Ward

New Castle - Mrs. Evelyn F. Ward, age 83, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Born in Davy, WV on November 6, 1935, Mrs. Ward was a daughter of the late Earl and Amanda (Laxton) Patrick. She retired from her role as a bus aid for special needs children from the Colonial School District after 13 years of service.

She was a loving mom and "mom-mom," a devout Christian, and member of the New Castle United Methodist Church, where she greatly enjoyed helping with all types of church projects and fundraisers, and loved being around people where she was sure to light up a room.

Evelyn's passions included: baking, where she was known for her brownies and peanut butter balls that she often gifted to family and friends; spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, weekly luncheons with "the girls," special outings with neighbors Terri and Bob and Phyllis and John; and golf cart rides and eating ice cream with her son in-law, Kevin during her winter getaways to Florida.

Evelyn filled everyone's hearts with joy and could always make people laugh. Her smile, sense of humor, feistiness and giving spirit will be deeply missed.

Evelyn, and her husband of 52 years, Lester, participated in the Family Services Foster Care Adoption program of Delaware. While nurturing their own children, they spent 5 years, caring for over 30 foster children, allowing them to find their way to loving adoptive families.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her best friend and beloved husband, Lester G. Ward; her son, Lester G. Ward III; two brothers, Norman Patrick and Earl Patrick Jr.; 2 sisters, Doris Wingler (Patrick) and Shirley Wilkerson (Patrick); and grandson, Joshua Ward. She is survived by daughter, Patty Bertelsen and her husband, Kevin, of Florida; son, Jeffrey Ward, of Pennsylvania; 2 brothers: Thomas Patrick and his wife, Vivian, of Virginia and Eulon Patrick and his wife Iris of Florida; sister, Anita "Susie" Frazier (Patrick), of North Carolina; 4 grandchildren, Jeffrey, wife Natalie; Lester, companion Wendy, Michelle Davis, husband Bryan, and Amber Newcomb; and 3 great grandchildren, Gavin, Bennett, and Joshua. She will also be missed by nieces and nephews and by special neighbors and neighbor's children, who were like her own grandchildren, Robert, Jamie, Christopher, Debra, Kathy, Jennifer, Lori and Kim; as well as Dolores Gary and her very caring family.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at New Castle UM Church, 510 Delaware Street, New Castle, DE 19720, where a funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Evelyn's memory to New Castle UM Church at the address listed above.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

