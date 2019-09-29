Services
Evelyn Gholdson


1941 - 2019
Evelyn Gholdson Obituary
Evelyn Gholdson

- - Evelyn Gholdson, age 78 departed this life on September 20, 2019. Daughter of the late Rosalie and Franklin T. Ruffin; sister of Franklin L. Ruffin and the late Thomas Ruffin. She leaves to cherish her memory: her loving husband Charles L. Gholdson; children: Sharrine Payne, Christine Davis, Patricia Armistead, Diana Price, Debra Gholdson-Robinson, Charles R. Gholdson, Tamara Napier; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral 11 AM Wed., Oct. 2nd at Cornerstone Fellowship Baptist Church, 20 W. Lea Blvd., Wilm, DE; viewing 9-10:45 am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019
