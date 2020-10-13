Evelyn J. PettitWilmington - Evelyn J. Pettit, Age 89 passed peacefully on Sunday October 11, 2020She was born in Catawissa, Pa to the late Roy and Annetta Ernest. Evelyn spent her career working for the former Delaware Trust Company but first and foremost came her dedication to her faith and family. Her support of her husband during his years in Scouting is and will continue to be cherished by many scouts who knew Evelyn and her husband Bob.Evelyn always supported those around her who needed a helping hand and followed her faith in doing God's work by helping those around her. She was associated with St Philip's Lutheran Church for many years and then Grace Lutheran Church in Hockessin.Evelyn was predeceased by her parents Roy and Annetta (Dodi) Ernest, Her husband Robert Pettit, her two daughters Cheryl A. Pettit, Pamela J. Watts and by her brother Alan Ernest.She is survived by her sister Joan Layland; 3 grandchildren, Ashley Watts (Matt), Sherry Dixon (Paul) and Robin Watts;6 great grandchildren, Matthew Robert, David, Noah, Andrew, Alex and Michael and her son-in-law Gilbert Watts.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 17, at 10:30 am, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, where friends may call after 10am. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. Services will be conducted in accordance with current health directives which require mandatory face masks, social distancing practices and attendance will be limited.For online condolences visit: