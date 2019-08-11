|
Evelyn J. Wisniewski
Wilmington - Evelyn Jane Wisniewski passed away on August 7, 2019.
She was born to the late Donald and Evelyn Gooden. Jane was a graduate of Henry C. Conrad High School. She retired as a proof reader. Jane's hobby was collecting cook books and she always had a good sense of style.
She is survived by her children, William Marshall (Jennifer) and Arlene Thayer (Damon), her sisters, Kathryn Davidson and Rebecca Hartman and her granddaughter Monique Marshall.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Delaware SPCA, 455 Stanton-Christiana Rd, Newark, DE 19713. To send condolences visit: www.mmccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019