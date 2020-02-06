Services
1933 - 2020
Newark - Evelyn E. Kirn, age 86, of Newark, DE passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born on September 15, 1933 in Newport, DE to the late Edward Ogden Thompson and Hannah Elizabeth (Riale) Thompson.

Evelyn worked in the cafeteria for the Newark School District. Her greatest enjoyment was raising and being with her family. She enjoyed taking day trips with her husband to Longwood Gardens or the beach. Evelyn also enjoyed reading and loved animals.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Edward Kirn, Sr.; grandchildren: William Kirn, Lauren Weaver (Sean) and Edward Kirn, Jr.; and sister, Mary Payne (Donald). In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, William Louis Kirn Sr., sons: William Louis Kirn, Jr. and Douglas Raymond Kirn.

A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home 122 W. Main Street Newark, DE 19711 where friends and family may start visiting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to "Faithful Friends" and sent in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 11, 2020
