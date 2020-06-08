Evelyn L. Daisey (DiJiacomo)
Wilmington - Evelyn L. Daisey (DiJiacomo), R.N. passed away June 5, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in West Chester, PA to the late Truman and Mary C. Evans. She graduated from West Chester High School in 1952 and the Wilmington General Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She worked many years in nursing. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John DiJiacomo in 1993, and her second husband, John R. Daisey in 2017. Also her sister Mary E. Huber, brothers Lawrence and Vernon Evans as well as her step son John R. Daisey, Jr.
She is survived by her two sons, Mark A. DiJiacomo (Patricia) of Newark, DE and J. Michael DiJiacomo (Esther Crain) of New York, two grandchildren Jack and Erin DiJiacomo and two step great-grandchildren Olivia and Sabrina Holden. As well as two step grandchildren Jason Daisey (Malcolm) and Jenna Holden (Ken).
Evelyn was known for her sense of humor and her constant chatter. She did not know a stranger and was a caring person. Her grandchildren and step great grandchildren were the delight of her life. She also had many nieces and nephews who she loved very much and many good friends she leaves behind. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations made to Elsmere Presbyterian Church and St. Jude's Hospital for Children. To send a message of condolence to the family visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.