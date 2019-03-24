Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park chapel
2220 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Evelyn M. Bramble

Wilmington - Evelyn M. Bramble, age 96, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Elkton, MD on August 20, 1922, daughter of the late William and Estelle (Walters) Smith. Evelyn was a devoted member of the Marshallton U.M. Church. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister

In addition to Evelyn's parents, she was preceded in death by nine siblings. She is survived by her loving husband of more than 77 years, Samuel Thomas Bramble; children, Betty Bartz (David), Elaine Morris (Charles) and Sandra Wojdak (Wesley); sister, Dolores Foster (Reese); seven grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Gracelawn Memorial Park chapel, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, De, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Evelyn's memory to Marshallton U.M Church, 1105 Stanton Road, Wilmington, DE 19808.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
