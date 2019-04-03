|
Evelyn M. (Zeller) Finnigan
Wilmington - Evelyn M. (Zeller) Finnigan, age 98, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Wilmington Hospital surrounded by her family.
Born in Chester, PA on January 27, 1921 and raised in Trainer, PA, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Lawrence C. and Mae (Kane) Zeller. For 10 years, she worked in the cafeteria for the Brandywine School District and then became a homemaker. She was predeceased by her husband, Herschel "Finny" Finnigan, and her sisters, Eleanor McKenna and Eileen Wiley.
She will be dearly missed by her son, Michael D. Finnigan (Joanne) of Wilmington; her grandchildren, Tara Finnigan Meckle (Loren) and Sean Finnigan (Joanna); her great grandchildren, Rory, Dylan, Nora and Riley; nephew, Lawrence McKenna and niece, Marie McKenna Miazza and other nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 8th at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Oratory, 917 N. Madison Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 where friends are invited to visitation starting at 9:30 AM. Burial will be Immaculate Heart Cemetery in Linwood, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Sacred Heart Oratory at the address above. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019