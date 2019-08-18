Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Evelyn M. Pennington Obituary
Evelyn M. Pennington

Newark - Evelyn M. Pennington, age 80, formerly of Scranton, PA passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

She was born in Nashville, TN and was raised by her parents, the late Dezzie Mae and George Kuhar. Evelyn graduated from Conrad HS. She worked at Woolworths downtown Wilmington. She loved the beach when she was young. Evelyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Evelyn enjoyed going out to lunch and dinner, reading novels, crossword puzzles and sewing but mostly she treasured her beloved husband Herb and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

We loved that Evelyn had a contagious smile and a tender giggle. She had such a beautiful spirit. Evelyn was loved by everyone. You could spend 5 minutes with her and love her!

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Herbert W. Pennington, Jr.; 5 children, Barbara Allen (Robert), Joseph Gold, Robert Gold, Richard Gold, Sr., (Andrea) and Catherine Gold-Gibson; 3 sisters, Barbara "Jean" Fogarty, Mary Smith and Catherine Kuhar, 17 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and her beloved dog, Bella. Evelyn was also preceded in death by sisters, Georgianna Kuhar, Betty Rowe and Susie O'Connor and a grandson, Matthew Allen.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Evelyn's name to , 1300 N Grant Ave #100, Wilmington, DE 19806.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 25, at 2 pm, at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, where friends may call after 1pm. Burial will be held privately.

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
