|
|
Evelyn Russell
Hockessin - Evelyn Russell, 92, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 at Cokesbury Village, Hockessin surrounded by her loving family.
Evelyn was a friend to everyone she met and always had Love in her heart!
Born in 1927, she grew up in Mason City, Iowa with her parents George & Vera Sharp and her 2 brothers.
In 1946 she met the love of her life, Harry Russell. They were married in 1948 and moved to Clinton, Iowa where their three children were born. In 1960, Harry and Ev moved to Hockessin, Delaware where they lived in North Star for 52 years. Her lifelong passion for reading & learning motivated her to earn a Bachelor of Education degree while teaching elementary school and raising her own children. After retiring, she was a reading mentor, taught English as a second language and worked in home design retail. As an active member of the Newark United Methodist Church for 60 years, she taught Sunday School and Bible Class. Evelyn also volunteered at Hope Dining Room to help feed the hungry.
In 2012, Evelyn and Harry moved to Cokesbury Village to relax and enjoy life. They celebrated 68 wonderful years of marriage before Harry passed away in 2018.
Evelyn's greatest joys were in her family, homemaking, church, pets and love of nature. She also loved playing cards with friends, the color pink and the music of "Elvis"! Evie traveled extensively with her family, including trips to Spain, France, Italy and frequently enjoyed sailing in the BVIs. She and Harry also enjoyed many visits to their children in California and New Hampshire.
Ev and Harry embraced the performing arts and were longtime supportive friends of the Delaware Symphony and the Grand Opera House.
Evelyn leaves behind her 3 children: Cynthia Barrette of Hanover, New Hampshire, Chris Ditzler (Tom) of Hockessin and Craig Russell (Bridget) of Union City, California; 5 grandchildren: Monica Iurato (Michael), Dan Ditzler (Joey), David Barrette (Kait), Julie Barrette and Connor Russell and 2 great granddaughters: Azrielle Iurato and Zoey Barrette. She is now, and will always be greatly missed!
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Evelyn on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2 pm in the Cokesbury Village auditorium, 726 Loveville Road, Hockessin, DE. Her committal service at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Newark United Methodist Church, 69 E. Main St., Newark DE 19711 or the Delaware Symphony Orchestra, 100 W. 10th St., Suite 1003, Wilmington, DE 19801.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020