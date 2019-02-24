Services
Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
302-537-2441
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel at Gracelawn Memorial Park
2220 N. Dupont Hwy
New Castle, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel at Gracelawn Memorial Park
2220 N. Dupont Hwy
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn S. "Babe" Clark

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn S. "Babe" Clark Obituary
Evelyn "Babe" S. Clark

Dagsboro - Evelyn "Babe" S. (Simpson) Clark went home to be with the Lord after a short battle with cancer on February 19, 2019 at her home in Dagsboro, formerly of Elsmere and Marshallton.

She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and a 60+ years life member of Elsmere Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and past President of the Elsmere Ladies Auxiliary. Evelyn was a homemaker most of her life but did work for Commercial Credit and Home Federal Savings and Loan. She moved to Dagsboro in 1987.

Evelyn is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, William H. Clark, Jr.; her parents T. Clifford and M. Naomi Simpson; her brother T. William Simpson; her sister Jean V. Haigh and son-in-law James T. Curran. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Wardell and Carol Curran; her son, David Clark and his wife, Leslie; her grandchildren, James T. Curran, Jr. and his wife, Niki, Amanda Wardell and Stephanie Wardell, Teresa Campbell and her husband, Ben, Michelle Mitchell and her husband, Matt, DJ Clark and his wife, Chrissy; her great-grandsons, Benjamin Campbell, Mason Campbell, Hunter Curran, JT Curran, Grayson Clark, MJ Mitchell, Nolan Clark and Miles Mitchell. "Babe" is also survived by her sister Virginia Armstrong and brother-in-law Graham K. Bloxom.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Compassionate Care Hospice for their exceptional care and support.

A visitation will be held from 12 noon to 2 PM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, DE 19970, where a funeral service will begin at 2 PM. A visitation will also be held from 10 to 11 AM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Chapel at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. Dupont Hwy., New Castle, DE 19720, where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Suite 2, Georgetown, DE 19947 or Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 147, Dagsboro, DE 19939.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now