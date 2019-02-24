|
Evelyn "Babe" S. Clark
Dagsboro - Evelyn "Babe" S. (Simpson) Clark went home to be with the Lord after a short battle with cancer on February 19, 2019 at her home in Dagsboro, formerly of Elsmere and Marshallton.
She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and a 60+ years life member of Elsmere Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and past President of the Elsmere Ladies Auxiliary. Evelyn was a homemaker most of her life but did work for Commercial Credit and Home Federal Savings and Loan. She moved to Dagsboro in 1987.
Evelyn is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, William H. Clark, Jr.; her parents T. Clifford and M. Naomi Simpson; her brother T. William Simpson; her sister Jean V. Haigh and son-in-law James T. Curran. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Wardell and Carol Curran; her son, David Clark and his wife, Leslie; her grandchildren, James T. Curran, Jr. and his wife, Niki, Amanda Wardell and Stephanie Wardell, Teresa Campbell and her husband, Ben, Michelle Mitchell and her husband, Matt, DJ Clark and his wife, Chrissy; her great-grandsons, Benjamin Campbell, Mason Campbell, Hunter Curran, JT Curran, Grayson Clark, MJ Mitchell, Nolan Clark and Miles Mitchell. "Babe" is also survived by her sister Virginia Armstrong and brother-in-law Graham K. Bloxom.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Compassionate Care Hospice for their exceptional care and support.
A visitation will be held from 12 noon to 2 PM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, DE 19970, where a funeral service will begin at 2 PM. A visitation will also be held from 10 to 11 AM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Chapel at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. Dupont Hwy., New Castle, DE 19720, where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Suite 2, Georgetown, DE 19947 or Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 147, Dagsboro, DE 19939.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019