Evelyn Savannah Ferguson
Millsboro - Evelyn Savannah Ferguson, age 90, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Newark, DE passed away surrounded by her loving family at Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE.
Evelyn was born in Greenville, SC on October 15, 1928 daughter of the late William Thomas Daniel, II and the late Mary Sue (Hall) Daniel. During her teen years she worked making parachutes during the war. Later in life she had worked as a seamstress for JC Penny Custom Décor for over 20 years before her retirement.
Mrs. Ferguson was a member of the Long Neck United Methodist Church in Millsboro, DE. She was an avid reader, loved country music and enjoyed watching westerns.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Ferguson; two children (daughter) Johnny Lynn Ferguson and (son) William McKinley Ferguson and her five siblings, Mary Louise Sloan, Willie mae Moore, Annie lou Helen Manley, William Thomas Daniel, III and John Franklin Daniel.
Evelyn is survived by her six children, Joan Darlene Ferguson of Wiggins, MS, James Mattison Ferguson, Jr. (Judith) of Fort Bragg, CA, Faith Wadene Smith (Robert) of Millsboro, DE, Terry Hope Rivera (Jose) of Wheelwright, KY, Steven Michael Ferguson of Newark, DE and John William Ferguson (Maria) of Newark, DE; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Long Neck United Methodist Church, 32051 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966 where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Henlopen Memorial Park in Milton, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Evelyn's name to the by visiting and by visiting www.alzheimers.org. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 19, 2019