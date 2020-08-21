Evelyn "Jan" Wright
- - Evelyn Janice "Jan" Wright passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on August 18, 2020. She was one of eleven children born to Mary "Cliffie" and William "Austin" Asbury. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert E. Wright in 2009. She was a wife, mother, grandma, great grandma and great great grandma. She deeply loved her family and touched the lives of everyone she knew.
Jan was laid to rest at Head of Christiana Cemetery with a graveside service on August 22, 2020 with immediate family only due to Covid-19. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
