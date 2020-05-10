Everett Benjamin Hamrick Jr.



Everett Benjamin Hamrick Jr. was born on March 15th,1927, in Charleston, WV, son of the late Everett Benjamin and Mary Gay Hamrick (Mace). Everett passed away at the age of 93 in Elkton, MD. He was preceded by his five siblings; Emmerson, Brasil, William, Beulah, and Olive.



After graduating high school, Everett enlisted to the U.S. Army in 1945, where he attended Mechanics School at Fort Knox. His civilian career was dominated by his love of machines and going fast. While working as an auto and aircraft mechanic, Everett earned the nickname "Crash" as a stock car driver. Subsequently, he moved to CA to begin his career as a commercial airline pilot. Flying became a lifelong passion, which continued as a private pilot when he returned to the East coast, eventually accumulating over 60,000 flight hours. One to always stay busy, flight was replaced by the ownership of A&E Aluminum, a fabrication company and joint venture with his wife Anna Mae. When he wasn't working, Everett would be in his garage tinkering with his model airplanes, washing his boat, or building furniture as an accomplished craftsman. If he wasn't in the shop, Everett would be with his friends or family, always sharing stories, laughs, and enjoying the outdoors.



In Charleston, WV, 1957, Everett married Anna Mae Light and in 1964 began a family in Newark, DE, with the birth of their daughter, Cassandra. He later moved to a small farm in Rising Sun, MD, where his grandson and namesake, Stephen Benjamin, was born. Everett and Anna Mae moved to Millsboro, DE, where they enjoyed their golden years together, although he remained young at heart, with a drive and passion for life that never faded.



Despite his list of accomplishments, Everett was remembered most fondly for his spirit and love of life. Throughout the years and all around the country, Everett made lifelong friends with all who he encountered. His jovial spirit was infectious and he always had a story to tell. As a family man and a Baptist, Everett would give the shirt off his own back to those he cared for. Everett's love of life was apparent to all who met him. He will be deeply missed.



Everett is survived by his daughter Cassandra Thurene and his grandson Stephen Benjamin Hamrick, brother in-law Stephen Light, sister in-law Maryjane Hamrick as well many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Friends may call Wednesday, May 13th between 6 and 8pm at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, WV. Graveside service with Pastor Billy Mullins officiating will be Thursday, May 14th at 11am in Montgomery Memorial Park.











