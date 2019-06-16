|
|
Everett L. "Herk" Deakyne III
Shermansdale - Everett L. "Herk" Deakyne III, 80, of Shermansdale, formerly of Delaware, passed away Saturday June 1, 2019 at UPMC West Shore Hospital.
Born February 28,1939, in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Everett Deakyne Jr. and Charlotte (Shattenburg) Deakyne. Raised by his paternal grandparents, also mentored by his uncle Dick who played an important role in his life. He was a loving, and very compassionate, husband to Betty Ann Deakyne for 30 years.
A former member of Friendship United Methodist Church, in Smyrna, DE, he was an Electrician for 40 years, working through the Local 313, I.B.E.W. in New Castle, DE. After retirement, moved to Pennsylvania where he worked part-time at Manheim Auto Auction and the Renaissance Fare. In his spare time, he enjoyed a variety of hobbies. He had a great sense of humor and compassion for people as well as animals and would love to have been a Veterinarian.
His Committal Service, with Military Honors, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday June 17, 2019 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at noon at Friendship United Methodist Church, Smyrna Delaware. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made through either aspca.org or the Patriot Guard Riders patriotguard.org.
Those wishing to share memories with the family, or offer condolences, are invited to visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home, Duncannon.
Published in The News Journal on June 16, 2019