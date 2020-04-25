|
Everett Potter Priestley
Lincoln University, PA - Everett Potter Priestley, age 74, of Lincoln University, PA passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Norwalk, CT he was the son of the late Gertrude nee Potter and Albert Samuel Priestley. He was the youngest of 3 children. He moved to Newark, DE with his family in 1948 when his parents established a Suburban Gas Company Branch in nearby Glasgow. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1965 and was assigned to NAS Oceana, Fighter Squadron 33 (VF-33) as an Aviation Maintenance Adminstrationman. He performed two tours onboard the naval carrier USS America (CV-66). After leaving the Navy in 1967 he attended college graduating from the University of Delaware and went on to complete his Juris Doctorate at William and Mary. Everett worked as an attorney in general practice in Wilmington and later Newark. In addition to his parents, Everett was predeceased by his wife Mary Linda Priestley, nee Vannoy, and his sister, Edith Knotts.
Everett is survived by his children and their spouses, Everett V. and Carol A. Priestley and Mary "Lia" Amelia Priestley and Scott Walker; his grandsons, David Sargent Walker, Thomas M. Emory Walker, and James Michael Walker; and his brother, Howard Priestley.
Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to USO Pennsylvania & Southern New Jersey. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020