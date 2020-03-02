|
|
Evon K. Minott
Wilmington - Evon K. Minott, age 65, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Darrell, her children Tamara Mann (Justin) and Clayton and granddaughter Juliet Mann. She is also survived by her siblings Evelyn and Monroe. Evon is predeceased by her parents Ernestine and Monroe Keene, and her siblings Leon and Barbara.
Evon retired from the Public Health Department of the State of Delaware as a medical social worker with Child Development Watch after many years of service. After retirement, she joined the volunteer staff at Hagley Museum part-time as a tour guide and spent precious time with Juliet, both of which she absolutely loved.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4:30-6:30 pm from the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020