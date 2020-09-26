1/1
Fagan A. Torres Jr.
1997 - 2020
Fagan A. Torres, Jr.

Cumberland, NJ - Fagan A. Torres, Jr., born November 18, 1997, was called to Heaven on September 18, 2020.

A Viewing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 am to 11 am at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B. Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. A Service of Love will immediately follow the viewing.

Fagan is survived by his mother Renna Peirson (Clifton Sykes, Jr.); his father Fagan Torres, Sr.; sister Azureé Peirson; nephews Az'Iyah and Jordan; the love of his life Gabby Pearson; his cousin with whom he lived with, T.J. Peirson (Lil Chungus); Cousin Cameron (Cam) Garnett; a very special Aunt and Uncle, Kristi and Tim Peirson; brothers from another mother Parke Reese (Llama), Anthony Mohr (Leg), and many other family members and friends.






Published in The News Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ezion Fair Baptist Church
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
Ezion Fair Baptist Church
