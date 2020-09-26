Fagan A. Torres, Jr.Cumberland, NJ - Fagan A. Torres, Jr., born November 18, 1997, was called to Heaven on September 18, 2020.A Viewing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 am to 11 am at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B. Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. A Service of Love will immediately follow the viewing.Fagan is survived by his mother Renna Peirson (Clifton Sykes, Jr.); his father Fagan Torres, Sr.; sister Azureé Peirson; nephews Az'Iyah and Jordan; the love of his life Gabby Pearson; his cousin with whom he lived with, T.J. Peirson (Lil Chungus); Cousin Cameron (Cam) Garnett; a very special Aunt and Uncle, Kristi and Tim Peirson; brothers from another mother Parke Reese (Llama), Anthony Mohr (Leg), and many other family members and friends.