1/1
Fay Ann Herald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fay Ann Herald

Newark - Fay Ann Herald, age 85, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fay's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720 or to the Food Bank of Delaware, 222 Lake Drive, Newark, DE 19702.

To view full obituary and leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-368-9500




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved