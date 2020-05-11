Fay B. BerryWilmington - Age 94, passed away May 8, 2020.Born in the Bronx, NY, she was a longtime resident of Newark and most recently of Forwood Manor in Wilmington. Fay lived a great life and loved to laugh and learn. She loved gardening as well as attending live music and theater whenever she had the chance. One of her favorite expressions was "life gets complicated sometimes", and it certainly did at the end due to the constraints that coronavirus imposed upon her family.Fay probably felt her best when she was bragging about her children. She is survived by her only sibling, Lynne Robbins; her daughter, Donna (Bill) Summers; her sons, Keith (Susan) and Charlie (Louise); son-in-law, Ed Palm; her grandchildren, Wesley, Adam, and Richie; and her niece and nephews and their families. Fay was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Berry-Palm.Due to current conditions, funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Fay to one of her favorite places on earth: Longwood Gardens, Attn: Melissa Dietrich, P.O. Box 501, Kennett Square, PA 19348SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL