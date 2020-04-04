Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Millsboro - Fay M. Maisano, 85 of Millsboro passed away peacefully at her home on April 2, 2020.

Fay was born in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Sara (Pelham) and Angus Mac Donald. She was a 1955 graduate of Wilmington High School and she worked as a switchboard operator for AlMart, loved flea marketing in New Castle with her late husband, Joe and she attended Mary, Mother of Peace Church. Fay was predeceased by her husband, Joseph A. Maisano, Sr. in 2008, her son, John Maisano in 2011 and her sisters, Alice Joan Burns and Diane Godwin.

Fay is survived by her daughter, Sheree M. Maisano of Millsboro; her 7 grandchildren and her 7 great-grandchildren..

Due to the current conditions, services will be private. Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
