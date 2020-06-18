Fay M. Patti
1928 - 2020
Fay M. Patti

Wilmington - Fay M. Patti, age 91, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice at Christiana Hospital, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Fay was born in Summit Hill, PA, daughter of the late William and Mildred (Lynn) Martin.

She dedicated her life to raising her family and in her spare time, enjoyed playing solitaire; watching her favorite soap operas; and reading. Fay was an extremely talented seamstress and crafted numerous handmade quilts for her family and friends.

Fay is survived by her children, John, Jr. (Ruthy), James (Nancy), William (Peggy), Barbara Volk (Richard), and Richard; her 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, with 1 on the way; and her brother, Edwin Martin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John R. Patti in October of 2015; and her siblings, William Martin, and Lorraine "Aunt Peanut" Benner.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 10:30am-11:30am on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where a brief service will conclude the visitation. Interment at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be held privately with the family due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Fay's memory can be made to Meals on Wheels, 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 207, Wilmington, DE 19801.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com






Published in The News Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
JUN
24
Service
11:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
