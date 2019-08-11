|
Faye M. Duffy
Wilmington - Faye M. Duffy, 61 of Wilmington passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Manor Care-Pike Creek surrounded by her family.
Faye was born in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Dorothy (Fisher) and William Morgan. She graduated from Christiana High School in 1976, where she participated in the French Club and Marching Band. She graduated from the University of Delaware in 1980 and has been working there in the admissions department for the past 33 years. She was avid fan of University of Delaware sports and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Faye is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jillian and Steve Wiley of Bear; her sisters, Jeanne E. Moore and her husband, Rev. Col. Gary L. Moore, Rtd of Easton, MD and Diane B. Conte of Rehoboth and her partner, Marianne Shields of Wilmington.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 12 Noon at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019