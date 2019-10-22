Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chester Bethel UMC
2619 Foulk Rd.
Wilmington, DE
Faye McEwen Ferrari

Faye McEwen Ferrari Obituary
Faye McEwen Ferrari

Wilmington - Faye McEwen Ferrari, age 85, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Alabama, passed away suddenly from a brain aneurysm on Sunday October 20, 2019.

She was a graduate of Holtville High school and attended Montevallo College. Faye was a loving wife and mother. She was a member of Chester Bethel United Methodist Church and helped at their Thrift Shop.

Preceded by her husband Rick Ferrari and sons Phil and Jim Ferrari. Survived by her children Susan McMullen (Mark) of DE, Vic Ferrari (Ruth) of Massachusetts, Meg Nortz (Hilary) of DE, Ken Ferrari of DE, Art Ferrari of Colorado, Linda Ferrari-Hardy (Dean) of Virginia, grandchildren April Horsey, Faye Bailey, Heather James, Patrick Nortz, Lindsay Ferrari, great-grandchildren Leavitt, Revell, Madelyn, Adelaide, Estella, Charlotte, and Emerson.

Relatives and friends may call on Saturday October 26, 2019 from 12:00-2:00PM at Chester Bethel UMC, 2619 Foulk Rd. Wilmington, DE 19810. Service and interment are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Sunday breakfast Mission of Wilmington, 110 N. Poplar St., Wilmington, DE 19801 or sundaybreakfastmission.org.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
