Fayetta Djakovich
Millsboro - Fayetta Djakovich of Millsboro, DE passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 while in the care of her granddaughter Dawn, VITAS Hospice and the staff of Paradise Senior Living in Georgetown. Fayetta was born on March 2, 1924 in Millsboro, DE to the late John S. and Eva Magee Short. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by a son, Peter Djakovich, a daughter, Patricia Nagle, a sister Marguerite Briggs and two brothers, John and Dale Short, and a special friend and family member Jane Pusey that spent time with her at Paradise.
She retired from the Stockley Center where she worked as an Administrative Assistant. Fayetta was an active member of the Millsboro Wesleyan Church "The Journey". She lived on the water and would love to sit on her porch and watch the boats, feed the birds, crabbing and gardening. She had a lifelong friend in Ann Tyndall whom she met early in her school years and remained friends throughout their lives. Fayetta will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Fayetta is survived by a son-in-law, Jim Nagle of Danbury, CT, two grandchildren, Dawn Hudson and her husband Brandon of Millsboro, DE and a grandson Michael Djakovich of Laurel, DE. She also leaves behind two great grandchildren Abigail and Ella Hudson as well as extended family members and friends.
A special thank you to VITAS Hospice for the care provided and all those who have helped her through the years. Paradise Senior Living cared and loved her as their own family in the last two years. Thank you to all the staff at Paradise Senior Living! Services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Fayetta's memory to Vitas Hospice, 30265 Commerce Dr., Suite 202, Millsboro, DE 19966. Electronic condolences via www.watsonfh.com