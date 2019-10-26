Services
More Obituaries for Felice DiSabatino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felice "Phil" DiSabatino

Felice "Phil" DiSabatino Obituary
Felice "Phil" DiSabatino, 92 of Wilmington, passed away on October 8th, 2019.

Phil was a veteran of the US Navy, who proudly served aboard The U.S.S. Davison. He was also a dedicated employee of Angersteins for many years. He was a member of Tin Can Sailors, St. Anthony's Club, and Frames Senior Center. Phil enjoyed being with his family and will be remembered for his dedication to his family.

Phil is preceded in death by the love of his life, wife Elizabeth Timko DiSabatino; parents Galileo and Marie DiSabatino; and brother Vincent DiSabatino.

He is survived by sons Phillip DiSabatino (Kathryn) and David DiSabatino (Ruth Ann); grandchildren David Jr., Kira, Andrew, Daniel, Sarah, and Nicholas; great grandchildren Ruby and Alexander.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 29th 2019 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE at 11am. A visitation will begin at 10am.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 600 South Street, New Castle, DE 19720.

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
