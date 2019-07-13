Services
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Congregation Beth Shalom
1801 Baynard Boulevard
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Dr. Felix J. Boffa


1930 - 2019
Dr. Felix J. Boffa Obituary
Dr. Felix J. Boffa

Wilmington - Age 89, passed away July 9, 2019.

Born June 2, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Joseph and Edith (nee Amoroso) Boffa. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson Medical School and was a beloved Anesthesiologist working in Labor and Delivery. Felix worked at Wilmington General Hospital and helped open Christiana Hospital in 1985.

Preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; parents, Joseph and Edith; and brother-in-law, Guy Carnabuci; he is survived by his children, Jody Joyce, Joey Boffa, Joanne Terris (Jeffrey), and Julie Cohen (Jeff); grandchildren, Morgan, Erin, Lauren, Emily, Jillian, Gabrielle, and Michael; sisters, Marie Carnabuci and Lorraine Gualtieri; nephews, Albert and Vincent; and niece, Maria.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Monday, July 15, 2019 at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1801 Baynard Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of Eleanor and Felix Boffa to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (www.komen.org).

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019
