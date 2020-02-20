Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Child
2500 Naamans Rd.
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Child
2500 Naamans Rd.
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington - Fernanda Medeiros DeLacerda, age 82, passed away peacefully February 15, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. Please join us in celebrating her life on Thursday February 27, 2020 at the Church of the Holy Child (2500 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE 19810). Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM and interment at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For a complete obituary, or to offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
