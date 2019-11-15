|
|
Fernande (Fern) Emery Bennett
Londonderry, NH - Fernande (Fern) Emery Bennett born Nov. 12, 1922, died Nov. 5, 2019.
Mrs. Bennett was a native of Quebec, Canada, served in the Royal Canadian Air Force during WW II and came to the US in 1944. She resided in Pennsville, NJ for many years where she worked as a correspondent for various newspapers. She moved to New Castle, DE and later, retired from Beneficial Finance as the Director of Consumer Finance Subsidiaries. She moved to the Lewes, DE area in 1992. In 2017 she moved to Londonderry, NH.
She was an active member of The Lutheran Church of Our Savior and enjoyed membership in Cape Henlopen Senior Center and Cape Henlopen Gospel Choir. As a participant in Delaware's Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, she found working with residents of Lewes Convalescent Center and Renaissance Health Center very rewarding.
Mrs. Bennett was an avid bowler and enthusiastic traveler having enjoyed trips to Europe, Thailand, Central and South America and many other destinations.
She was preceded in death by her husbands John A. Emery and Wayne D. Bennett as well as her step-daughter Debbie Ann Pillsbury. She is survived by her sons Wayne Emery, Jim Emery and his wife, Carol, and Brant Emery and his wife, Ellen and son-in-law Robert Pillsbury. Her grandchildren include Elizabeth Emery Friesen, Chad Pillsbury, Tammy Pillsbury Kleiner, Jennifer Bartlett and Gerald Kiley. Mrs. Bennett also leaves fifteen great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren and her dear friend, Betty Dawson.
A memorial service will be held at Londonderry Christian Church, 372 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, NH on Saturday, Nov. 23rd at 2pm. Internment will be at a later date in the Delaware Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to new Life Thrift Shop, 34680 Jiffy Way, Lewes, DE 19958. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019