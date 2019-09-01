|
Filomena Del Signore
Wilmington - Filomena Del Signore, 91 of Wilmington passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on August 27, 2019.
Filomena was born on October 21, 1927 in Introdacquaua, Province of L'Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy, daughter of the late Nicola and Marietta Giuliani. She emmigrated to the United States in 1952, after spending roughly a year in Venezuela. She was a homemaker and worked as a seamstress. Filomena loved cooking for family and friends and was famous for her wedding soup, orange cookies, gnocchi. She enjoyed spending time gardening and gambling at Delaware Park. She was a member of the Italian American Club and the Sons of Italy, Giuseppe Verdi Lodge.
Filomena was predeceased by her husband, Vilio Del Signore in 1985; her brother, Giovanni Giuliani; her sister-in-law, Dina Susi and her brothers-in-law, Luciano Del Signore and Dulio Vitale.
Filomena is survived by her four children Silvano Del Signore (Kim), Lucy Treml (Bill), Frank Del Signore (Lisa), Maria Baer (Dale); her seven grandchildren, Julia, Billy, Matt, Anthony, Felicia, Angela and Gabrielle; her ten great grandchildren, Maya and Dante, Josh and Olivia, Maddox and Harlow, Makenzie and Travis, Anthony III and Cayden; her brothers, Giuseppe Giuliani and Italo Giuliani; her sister, Albina DeSantis (Dan); her sister-in-law, Lina Vitale and her brother-in-law, Carmen Del Signore (Connie).
Friends may call at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 PM or Wednesday morning from 9 to 9:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10:30 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Ninth and DuPont Streets, Wilmington. Entombment will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Heartland Hospice, 750 Prides Crossing #110, Newark, DE 19713. On line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019