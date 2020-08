Or Copy this URL to Share

Flora D. Simpson



Flora D. Simpson was born in Wilmington, Delaware on October 17, 1962 and transitioned from this life surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 30, 2020.



Her Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be at 12 Noon on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Bennie Smith Home, 717 W. Division Street, Dover, Delaware 19904.









