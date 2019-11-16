|
|
Florence Ann Wynne Barchock
Wilmington - Florence Ann Wynne Barchock, 84, of Wilmington, DE died November 15, 2019 at Seasons Hospice at Christiana Hospital. Born in Phoenixville, daughter of the late Paul and Florence L. Dewees Wynne, she lived in Port Kennedy before moving to her late residence 55 years ago.
Ann was a graduate of Upper Merion High School, class of 1953 and loved sewing, cross stitching and knitting, but most important was her family.
She was mother of the late Richard W. Barchock who died on November 4, 2015.
She was loving wife of Nicholas H. Barchock, Jr., mother of Cherylann Menkins (Jack Mattie) and Joyce Lynne Myers (Glenn), mother-in-law of Brenda Lee Barchock, sister of Patricia E. Shimmin, also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service 11 AM Tuesday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 3551 Concord Rd., Aston where friends may call after 10 AM.. Burial Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial gifts to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019