Florence Anne Czerwinski
Wilmington - Flo passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 66.
Flo will be dearly missed by her husband of 35 years, George; her daughter, Felicia Angelica Staker and husband, George Francis III; her grandchildren, Sophie and Samuel. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Joseph B. Pierce and Best Friend/Sister, Peggy Marie (DiVirgilio) Smith.
Funeral arrangements for Flo will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 directives requiring mandatory face masks and social distancing.
Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Hedwig Church, 408 S. Harrison St., Wilm. on Friday, October 30 from 9:00-10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Flo may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr., Wilm., DE 19804 or AtTAcK Addiction, PO Box 36, Bear, DE 19701.
