1/1
Florence "Dee" Crowley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence "Dee" Crowley

Hockessin - Florence "Dee" (Gentner) Crowley, passed away on November 15, 2020. Born in 1925, she was the daughter of F. Edna and Gen. John M. Gentner. Dee graduated from Duke University in 1947 with a degree in Fine Arts.After College, Dee moved to New York City and worked as a model for the John Powers Model Agency and the McClelland-Libby Agency. Her face and figure graced countless advertisements in print and on TV. Dee moved to Wilmington, Delaware and married Du Pont Company executive Charles "Chuck" Crowley. There she enjoyed photography and also started painting in oils and watercolor. Dee's paintings were exhibited in many corporate and private collections, and are on display at the Hotel Du Pont. Later she took to sculpture. Her work was reproduced worldwide and although she never had children, her Bright Eyes Collection sculptures were the children she shared with families all over the world. She and her husband were longtime members of the Wilmington Country Club.

She was predeceased by her husband Chuck Crowley, and sister Norma and her husband William Hovde. She is survived by nephews Glenn and Ward Nichols and their families.

She was a loving wife and a warm and caring friend to many.

The family would like the thank the many caring individuals at Cokesbury Village.

Services will be private, burial will be at the Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Cemetery, with Chandler Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Expressions of affection in the form of a charitable donation can be made to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A St. Wilmington, Delaware 19801.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved