Florence "Dee" Crowley
Hockessin - Florence "Dee" (Gentner) Crowley, passed away on November 15, 2020. Born in 1925, she was the daughter of F. Edna and Gen. John M. Gentner. Dee graduated from Duke University in 1947 with a degree in Fine Arts.After College, Dee moved to New York City and worked as a model for the John Powers Model Agency and the McClelland-Libby Agency. Her face and figure graced countless advertisements in print and on TV. Dee moved to Wilmington, Delaware and married Du Pont Company executive Charles "Chuck" Crowley. There she enjoyed photography and also started painting in oils and watercolor. Dee's paintings were exhibited in many corporate and private collections, and are on display at the Hotel Du Pont. Later she took to sculpture. Her work was reproduced worldwide and although she never had children, her Bright Eyes Collection sculptures were the children she shared with families all over the world. She and her husband were longtime members of the Wilmington Country Club.
She was predeceased by her husband Chuck Crowley, and sister Norma and her husband William Hovde. She is survived by nephews Glenn and Ward Nichols and their families.
She was a loving wife and a warm and caring friend to many.
The family would like the thank the many caring individuals at Cokesbury Village.
Services will be private, burial will be at the Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Cemetery, with Chandler Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Expressions of affection in the form of a charitable donation can be made to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A St. Wilmington, Delaware 19801.
